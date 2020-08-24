Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Absolutely REGAL in this Obi of Onitsha Inspired Outfit

It was another weekend at the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house and once again, we had the live eviction party on Sunday evening. Another Sunday to stay glued to our TV screens, anxiously waiting to find out the evicted housemate and hoping that your favourites are safe. Another night to get your phones ready for the Twitter battles that follow the eviction.

Not forgetting a vital part of the live eviction show, it was another night to look forward to what the Big Brother Naija host would slay us in. This Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu went traditional for the culture. Like he said, “at some point, the isiagu had to come out”. He rocked the stage wearing this Obi of Onitsha inspired outfit and shoes from Deco 29 and paired them with accessories from Lush jewels.

BellaNaijarians please tell us, what does this man not slay in?

Photo Credit: Ebuka

Photography: @theoladayo