Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Absolutely REGAL in this Obi of Onitsha Inspired Outfit

Movies & TV Scoop

16 Years in the Industry & Yvonne Jegede is Recreating her Iconic "African Queen" Look

Movies & TV Scoop

Praise Evicted From the House, Biggie's Wrath & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 35

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on these New Episodes of Kraks TV's Web Series "Bunkies"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Bursting Out" starring Majid Michel, Genevieve Nnaji & Nse Ikpe-Etim

Movies & TV Scoop

DJ Obi & Chike turn up with The Housemates on #BBNaija Day 34

BN TV Movies & TV

We've Got an Interesting Web Series for the Kids - Binge Watch Eight Episodes of “Daniella's Court"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Proud Mama! Tayo Odueke's Daughter is a Graduate 🎓

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Atunda Olu” starring Ibrahim Yekini, Jigan & Omo Ibadan

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun & Stephanie share their Bedroom Challenge with Dr Jude on Episode 3 of “Therapy”

Movies & TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Absolutely REGAL in this Obi of Onitsha Inspired Outfit

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was another weekend at the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house and once again, we had the live eviction party on Sunday evening. Another Sunday to stay glued to our TV screens, anxiously waiting to find out the evicted housemate and hoping that your favourites are safe. Another night to get your phones ready for the Twitter battles that follow the eviction.

Not forgetting a vital part of the live eviction show, it was another night to look forward to what the Big Brother Naija host would slay us in. This Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu went traditional for the culture. Like he said, “at some point, the isiagu had to come out”. He rocked the stage wearing this Obi of Onitsha inspired outfit and shoes from Deco 29 and paired them with accessories from Lush jewels.

BellaNaijarians please tell us, what does this man not slay in?

Photo Credit: Ebuka

Photography: @theoladayo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Helping Your Loved Ones Who Are Suicidal

The Bitter-Sweet Experience of Being A Lawyer in Nigeria

She Writes Woman: What to Do When Your Loved One Lives With a Mental Health Condition

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mothers, Your Dreams Matter!

Muinat Adekeye: When an African Student Leaves the Nest

Advertisement
css.php