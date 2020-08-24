See Every Made-In-Nigeria Outfit Tiwa Savage Wore In The New “CELIA” Album

Tiwa Savage once again put us at the edge of our seats with the announcement of her new album, CELIA — and blessed us with some truly incredible fashion and beauty looks while doing so.

Over the weekend, the singer managed to leave our jaws on the floor with some stunning shots from the album’s videos, but are we even a little bit surprised? Tiwa often pulls off show-stopping looks together with her creative team which includes Daniel Obasi, this time she tapped into a pool of prominent Nigerian brands like Deola Sagoe, Tokyo James, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi among others.

Below, see some of the best looks featured in the CELIA album.

Making an entrance in a bold red look that featured a buttoned-down dress paired with a corset top, matching boots and a larger-than-life hat.

One of Tiwa’s favourite brands, Banke Kuku’s signature Parrot print oversized Pyjamas features in not one but 3 scenes in the Koroba music video.

Daniel Obasi chose this custom LDA look because the colour and volume of the outfit perfectly match the soulful Dangerous Love song.

One for the books, Tiwa wore a stunning blazer dress from Bridget Awosika’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

A celebrity favourite, Deola Sagoe’s Komole Iro and Buba gets Tiwa Savage’s stamp of approval.

Cascading blue ruffles by Turfah and a statement-making gele worn to perform in the Koroba music video.

Raw silk turban, raw silk and French lace Bubu with silk chiffon and French lace scarf for a scene in the Koroba music video.

Credits

Styled @iamdanielobasi and @uduak_

Makeup @artistry_by_tolani

Hair @fjesam