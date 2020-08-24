Connect with us

See Every Made-In-Nigeria Outfit Tiwa Savage Wore In The New "CELIA" Album

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Absolutely REGAL in this Obi of Onitsha Inspired Outfit

Accelerate TV Hosted an Intimate, Curvy Girl Inspired Dinner to Celebrate Latasha Ngwube's Cover

Only Didi Olomide Can Make A Neon Feathered Outfit Look This Effortless

Learn How To Rock A Camouflage Look The Latasha Lagos Way

Here's Your Exclusive First Look At LaviebyCK's New Swimwear Collection

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 349

Fashion Girls Will Adore This Outfit Idea, Courtesy Ini Dima-Okojie

How to Look Heart Stopping in All Red - According to Blue Mbombo

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Denola Grey, Funke Akindele-Bello, Sanchan & More

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage once again put us at the edge of our seats with the announcement of her new album, CELIA — and blessed us with some truly incredible fashion and beauty looks while doing so.

Over the weekend, the singer managed to leave our jaws on the floor with some stunning shots from the album’s videos, but are we even a little bit surprised? Tiwa often pulls off show-stopping looks together with her creative team which includes Daniel Obasi, this time she tapped into a pool of prominent Nigerian brands like Deola Sagoe, Tokyo James, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi among others.

Below, see some of the best looks featured in the CELIA album.

Tokyo James

Making an entrance in a bold red look that featured a buttoned-down dress paired with a corset top, matching boots and a larger-than-life hat.

Banke Kuku

One of Tiwa’s favourite brands, Banke Kuku’s signature Parrot print oversized Pyjamas features in not one but 3 scenes in the Koroba music video.

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

Daniel Obasi chose this custom LDA look because the colour and volume of the outfit perfectly match the soulful Dangerous Love song.

Bridget Awosika

One for the books, Tiwa wore a stunning blazer dress from Bridget Awosika’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

Deola Sagoe

A celebrity favourite, Deola Sagoe’s Komole Iro and Buba gets Tiwa Savage’s stamp of approval.

Turfah

Cascading blue ruffles by Turfah and a statement-making gele worn to perform in the Koroba music video.

Torlowei

Raw silk turban, raw silk and French lace Bubu with silk chiffon and French lace scarf for a scene in the Koroba music video.

Credits
Styled @iamdanielobasi and @uduak_
Makeup @artistry_by_tolani
Hair @fjesam

