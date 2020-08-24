Events
Accelerate TV Hosted an Intimate, Curvy Girl Inspired Dinner to Celebrate Latasha Ngwube’s Cover
Leave it to Latasha Ngwube to bring her curvy girl energy to a Lagos party. Last week, the Nigerian fashion entrepreneur celebrated her August Accelerate TV in a colourful, cozy dinner party in the intimacy of Adebola Williams’ Lagos home.
The event was co-hosted by Accelerate TV’s Colette Otusheso & Adebola Williams—and celebrated their longtime friend and collaborator, for the launch of her landmark cover for the media platform.
Guests were greeted with delicious Gordon’s Gin cocktails as they entered the private residence. The alfresco setting was decorated with stunning flower arrangements by Kex Services Nigeria, ambient lights echoed the warm feel of the night, and Afrobeats music pulsated softly in the background to set the mood.
The Guests
Latasha Ngwube & Waje
Megha Joshi
Megha Joshi & Odun Akinrinade
Latasha Ngwube & Dayo Obasanjo
Alvin Ezeala
Alvin Ezeala & Dayo Obasanjo
Chisom Njoku
Tosin Durotoye
Latasha Ngwube
Adebola Williams
Adebola Williams & Colette Otusheso
Omawumi Megbele
Colette Otusheso
In attendance were the woman of the moment’s close friends including the likes of Dayo Obasanjo, Omawumi Megbele, Chisom Njoku, Waje Iruobe, Odun Akinrinade, Tosin Durotoye, Megha Joshi and more. Starting with potato & chicken croquettes served for aperitifs, the dinner followed with a twist on a loosely Italian inspired menu that featured a myriad of local traditional Nigerian ingredients, a delicious caramelised apple chin chin crumble with vanilla ice cream for dessert, and moringa gin shots for the most adventurous.
The Vibe
Ngwube, who wore a camouflage maxi dress from 1407 Style—another designer that she supports often—was in high spirits. “I’m always thankful to be celebrated by my nearest and dearest, being surrounded by people I love and support, while marking a groundbreaking cover for my plus size girls. Honestly, my heart is full.”
The Food
Chef Linda of SmolEfikPots
Credits
An evening with @accelerate_tv in honor of #TheCover
Hosted by @debolalagos
Supported by @gordonsmoringa
Food by Chef Linda of @smolefikpots!
Decor: @kexservicesnigeria
Creative Director: Kizito Eyu
Latasha’s Look
MUA- @bemebeautystudio
Mane- @hairbyugo
Earrings- @lush_jewels
Nails- @junettesbeauty
Outfit- @14zeroseven