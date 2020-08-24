Connect with us

Accelerate TV Hosted an Intimate, Curvy Girl Inspired Dinner to Celebrate Latasha Ngwube's Cover

Accelerate TV Hosted an Intimate, Curvy Girl Inspired Dinner to Celebrate Latasha Ngwube’s Cover

Published 3 hours ago

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Leave it to Latasha Ngwube to bring her curvy girl energy to a Lagos party. Last week, the Nigerian fashion entrepreneur celebrated her August Accelerate TV in a colourful, cozy dinner party in the intimacy of Adebola Williams’ Lagos home.

The event was co-hosted by Accelerate TV’s Colette Otusheso  & Adebola Williams—and celebrated their longtime friend and collaborator, for the launch of her landmark cover for the media platform.

Guests were greeted with delicious Gordon’s Gin cocktails as they entered the private residence. The alfresco setting was decorated with stunning flower arrangements by Kex Services Nigeria, ambient lights echoed the warm feel of the night, and Afrobeats music pulsated softly in the background to set the mood. 

The Guests

Latasha Ngwube & Waje

Megha Joshi

Megha Joshi & Odun Akinrinade

Latasha Ngwube & Dayo Obasanjo

Alvin Ezeala

Alvin Ezeala & Dayo Obasanjo

Chisom Njoku

Tosin Durotoye

Latasha Ngwube

Adebola Williams

Adebola Williams & Colette Otusheso

Omawumi Megbele

Colette Otusheso

In attendance were the woman of the moment’s close friends including the likes of Dayo Obasanjo, Omawumi Megbele, Chisom Njoku,  Waje Iruobe, Odun Akinrinade, Tosin Durotoye, Megha Joshi and more. Starting with potato & chicken croquettes served for aperitifs, the dinner followed with a twist on a loosely Italian inspired menu that featured a myriad of local traditional Nigerian ingredients, a delicious caramelised apple chin chin crumble with vanilla ice cream for dessert, and moringa gin shots for the most adventurous.

The Vibe

Ngwube, who wore a camouflage maxi dress from 1407 Style—another designer that she supports often—was in high spirits. “I’m always thankful to be celebrated by my nearest and dearest, being surrounded by people I love and support, while marking a groundbreaking cover for my plus size girls. Honestly, my heart is full.” 

The Food

Chef Linda of SmolEfikPots

Credits

An evening with @accelerate_tv in honor of #TheCover 

Hosted by @debolalagos 

Supported by @gordonsmoringa 

Food by Chef Linda of  @smolefikpots!

Decor: @kexservicesnigeria

Creative Director: Kizito Eyu

Latasha’s Look

MUA- @bemebeautystudio

Mane- @hairbyugo

Earrings- @lush_jewels

Nails- @junettesbeauty

Outfit- @14zeroseven

 

