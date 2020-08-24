Connect with us

Share your Bold Initiative & win 1 Million Naira + A group Mentorship Session in the Beyond Limits Transformational Series

Accelerate TV Hosted an Intimate, Curvy Girl Inspired Dinner to Celebrate Latasha Ngwube's Cover

The First-Ever Virtual Fearless Concert by Tim Godfrey is Here featuring JJ Hairston, Sonnie Badu & Phil Thompson | Tomorrow, August 23rd

Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th - 27th

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

The Future Awards & Y! Africa announces its 3-day TV & Digital Festival to Celebrate the Transformative Power of Youth | Nov. 27th - 29th

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Freedom Foundation sets out to Enlighten the Society on Issues Surrounding Sexual Crimes | August 22

The Africa Soft Power Project wants to Change the Global Dialogue about Africa

Exciting news for Beyond Limits Transformational Series participants! You have a chance to apply for a group mentoring session with a group of experienced and highly accomplished CEOs and leaders. This is an extra level of support to help you thrive in your career, business, or project.
In addition, you have the chance to win a N1M grant to support your business or project. Do you have a bold, innovative, impactful, and scalable initiative?
APPLY now HERE
Meet the Mentors;
  1. Tonye Cole – Co-founder & Group Executive Director, Sahara Group
  2. TY Bello – Photographer & Artiste
  3. Bunmi Akinyemiju – Founder of Venture Garden Group
  4. Nimi Akinkugbe – Founder, Bestman Games & Money Matters With Nimi
  5. Osayi Alile – CEO, ACT Foundation
  6. Uche Pedro – Founder & CEO, BellaNaija
  7. Eghosa Omogui – Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners
  8. Audu Maikori – Group CEO, Chocolate City Group
  9. Juliet Ehimuan – Founder, Beyond Limits Initiative & Country Director, Google.
Guideline:
– You must have attended either of the two webinars in the Beyond Limits Transformational Series (July 30th and August 20th, 2020).
Who Can Apply?
  1. Entrepreneurs looking to scale their business
  2. People looking to grow in their career
  3. People working on projects they need help with
What You Get
  1. Connect with leaders in an intimate virtual session where your most burning questions will be answered
  2. Gain practical insights and support from some of the country’s most inspiring leaders
  3. Stand the chance to be one of 3 people to receive a total of N1M in grants
Good luck!
Follow Juliet Ehimuan (@jehimuan) on social media for updates and use #BeyondLimitsWithJuliet to join the conversation.

#BeyondLimitsWithJuliet #ThinkTank #Grants #Career #Business #Mentorship #Entrepreneurship #Support

