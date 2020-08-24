Events
Share your Bold Initiative & win 1 Million Naira + A group Mentorship Session in the Beyond Limits Transformational Series
Exciting news for Beyond Limits Transformational Series participants! You have a chance to apply for a group mentoring session with a group of experienced and highly accomplished CEOs and leaders. This is an extra level of support to help you thrive in your career, business, or project.
In addition, you have the chance to win a N1M grant to support your business or project. Do you have a bold, innovative, impactful, and scalable initiative?
APPLY now HERE
Meet the Mentors;
- Tonye Cole – Co-founder & Group Executive Director, Sahara Group
- TY Bello – Photographer & Artiste
- Bunmi Akinyemiju – Founder of Venture Garden Group
- Nimi Akinkugbe – Founder, Bestman Games & Money Matters With Nimi
- Osayi Alile – CEO, ACT Foundation
- Uche Pedro – Founder & CEO, BellaNaija
- Eghosa Omogui – Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners
- Audu Maikori – Group CEO, Chocolate City Group
- Juliet Ehimuan – Founder, Beyond Limits Initiative & Country Director, Google.
Guideline:
– You must have attended either of the two webinars in the Beyond Limits Transformational Series (July 30th and August 20th, 2020).
Who Can Apply?
- Entrepreneurs looking to scale their business
- People looking to grow in their career
- People working on projects they need help with
What You Get
- Connect with leaders in an intimate virtual session where your most burning questions will be answered
- Gain practical insights and support from some of the country’s most inspiring leaders
- Stand the chance to be one of 3 people to receive a total of N1M in grants
Good luck!
