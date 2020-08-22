The First-Ever Virtual Fearless Concert by Tim Godfrey is Here featuring JJ Hairston, Sonnie Badu & Phil Thompson | Tomorrow, August 23rd

Tim Godfrey, the multiple award-winning gospel artist, has urged Nigerians to develop a positive mental attitude in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has battered global economic growth. He says that the economic fallout from the virus outbreak has led to job losses, noting that with a positive mental attitude by the citizenry, Nigeria can easily overcome the delicate moment of the pandemic.

As a result, Tim Godfrey is set to organise a free virtual concert for Nigerians tagged the ‘Fearless Concert 2020’ with the theme ‘The fight of my Life’ scheduled as follows.

Date: Sunday, August 23rd, 2020

Time: 5.00pm(WAT), 3.00pm(EST)

He said the annual event could not have come at a better time, urging stakeholders in the entertainment industry to embrace the moment to organise virtual events that will serve the dual purpose of entertainment and dissemination of positive messages. The gospel singer disclosed that other artistes who have volunteered to perform in the free concert as part of the contribution to lifting the spirit of Nigerians include Panam Percy Paul, JJ Hairston, Dr Tumi, Sunny Badu among others.

The Fearless Annual Concert was initiated in 2016 as a platform to encourage Nigerian youths to live Godly, overcome fear, and firmly commit to becoming role models through hard work and this year’s event is the fifth in the series.

Click here to watch and set a reminder for the virtual event.

