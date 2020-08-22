Connect with us

Step into the World of Luxury and Extravagance with The LeonardoBySujimoto Condominium built with a Luxury SPA only for Residents

MTV Base dedicates the Month of August to celebrate Leading Black Women in Music with the 'Queens of Base' Playlist

This August, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo & Larry Gaaga Invade your privacy

Mint Digital Bank announces Initiative to profer innovative solutions to Businesses and Individuals amidst COVID-19

Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th - 27th

Recharge & Win BIG as 9Mobile is Rewarding 90 Lucky Customers with N1million Daily in its Mega Millions Promo Campaign

Kids Can Now Conveniently Learn from Home with 9IJAKIDS at No Cost

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

Sujimoto meets with the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu & discusses transforming Abuja to the Luxury Capital of Africa

Showcase your Best Fashion Works & win in the 360 Creative Hub #DesignProChallenge

The LeonardoBySujimoto’s SPA ticks all the boxes for an extravagant and indulgent world-class luxury spa break. From steams and frankincense compresses to beauty rituals and caviar facials, the Leonardo Luxury SPA speaks only of innovative technologies and topnotch amenities.The sophisticated stance of the SPA provides unforgettable experiences from its serene ambiance, giving residents a time of their lives where they can relax from their worries in the comforts of their own home.

Located in Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto – a waterfront project which boasts of one of the best private boat clubs in the area, is now selling from $150,000 (30% initial deposit) and will feature ultra-modern amenities such as a Crèche, Mini-mart, Mini clinic, Private Salon, IMAX Cinema, Jetty, Infinity pool, Full Home Automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court among other cutting edge amenities crafted to provide an exclusive luxury lifestyle for residents.In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000.00 for NOW! By the time it launches in October, the 4 Bedroom you would buy today for $850,000.00 will be sold at $1.3million, giving you an instant 40% ROI!

For a 2, 3 or 4 bedroom, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or 09059429154 for further enquiries.

