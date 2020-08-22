Step into the World of Luxury and Extravagance with The LeonardoBySujimoto Condominium built with a Luxury SPA only for Residents

The LeonardoBySujimoto’s SPA ticks all the boxes for an extravagant and indulgent world-class luxury spa break. From steams and frankincense compresses to beauty rituals and caviar facials, the Leonardo Luxury SPA speaks only of innovative technologies and topnotch amenities. The sophisticated stance of the SPA provides unforgettable experiences from its serene ambiance, giving residents a time of their lives where they can relax from their worries in the comforts of their own home.

Located in Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto – a waterfront project which boasts of one of the best private boat clubs in the area, is now selling from $150,000 (30% initial deposit) and will feature ultra-modern amenities such as a Crèche, Mini-mart, Mini clinic, Private Salon, IMAX Cinema, Jetty, Infinity pool, Full Home Automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court among other cutting edge amenities crafted to provide an exclusive luxury lifestyle for residents. In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000.00 for NOW! By the time it launches in October, the 4 Bedroom you would buy today for $850,000.00 will be sold at $1.3million, giving you an instant 40% ROI!

For a 2, 3 or 4 bedroom, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or 09059429154 for further enquiries.

————————————————————————————————————————— Sponsored Content