Connect with us

Promotions

MTV Base dedicates the Month of August to celebrate Leading Black Women in Music with the 'Queens of Base' Playlist

Promotions

This August, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo & Larry Gaaga Invade your privacy

Promotions

Mint Digital Bank announces Initiative to profer innovative solutions to Businesses and Individuals amidst COVID-19

Events Promotions

Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th - 27th

Promotions

Recharge & Win BIG as 9Mobile is Rewarding 90 Lucky Customers with N1million Daily in its Mega Millions Promo Campaign

Promotions

Kids Can Now Conveniently Learn from Home with 9IJAKIDS at No Cost

Events Promotions

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

Promotions

Sujimoto meets with the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu & discusses transforming Abuja to the Luxury Capital of Africa

Promotions

Showcase your Best Fashion Works & win in the 360 Creative Hub #DesignProChallenge

Promotions

Here’s how COVID-19 & the Economy has Shapened People & their Lifestyles

Promotions

MTV Base dedicates the Month of August to celebrate Leading Black Women in Music with the ‘Queens of Base’ Playlist

BellaNaija.com

Published

44 mins ago

 on

If you’ve kept it locked on MTV Base this August, then you must have noticed – the premium music channel has been playing music videos by black female musicians back to back on Saturdays.

There is a reason for this.
MTV Base is specially dedicating the month of August to leading black women in music with a specially curated playlist tagged ‘Queens Of Base’.

For as long as we can remember, black female musicians across the world have been making remarkable strides in and outside the industry but oftentimes, they don’t get the accolades they deserve. And this is why initiatives like this one are all the more commendable.

In Nigeria, superstars like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade have continuously demonstrated that they can go toe to toe with their male counterparts and come out standing tall. They are selling out shows across the world, racking up streaming numbers, performing on global stages alongside some of the biggest international music stars, and just generally being iconic.

Yemi Alade who won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 is unarguably one of the most popular artistes out of Africa. She was the first female African artiste to hit one million subscribers on Youtube, and up until 2018, her video for ‘Johnny’ was the most viewed music video by a Nigerian musician on YouTube.

Tiwa Savage has also been blazing the trail since she came into the limelight with her debut single, Kele Kele in 2010. From being the first African female ambassador for Pepsi to being the first female artist to win best African act at the MTV Europe Music awards and the first African female artist to sell out London’s Indig02 venue, Tiwa has had a lot of firsts in her career. At 40, the superstar continues to defy norms and prove to millions of women all over the world that it can be done.

Through Queens of Base, MTV Base is further reinforcing the fact that it’s time to give our female superstars the love and attention they deserve.

The playlist which airs on MTV Base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72) every Saturday in August features big names such as Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Teni, and Niniola as well as South African music queens Sho Madjozi, Busiswa and Moonchild among so many others.

International superstars like Beyoncé, whose recently released film, ‘Black Is King’ is still making major waves globally, and ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper, Megan Thee Stallion will also be featured in the Queens Of Base playlist.

The ‘Queens Of Base’ playlist will broadcast on MTV Base at 4 PM WAT every Saturday this August, and that is definitely something to look forward to.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Muinat Adekeye: When an African Student Leaves the Nest

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

Advertisement
css.php