This August, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo & Larry Gaaga Invade your privacy

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Do you have a craving for exciting shows from Nollywood ? And Hollywood is what gets you started for the weekend ? Then welcome to the entertainment world of NvivoTV.

Every weekend in the month of August, NvivoTV will be streaming great exciting shows with lots of Drama, Comedy, Action and Romance.

The shows include “Diary of a Side Chick” Featuring Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and Larry Gaaga.

From Hollywood we have “Blacklist Redemption” Featuring Ryan Eggold, Famke Jannsen and Edi Gathegi;

For the lovers of Romance we have “Masters of Sex”, a story on the discovery of sex featuring Lizzy Caplan and Michael Sheen

The best and exciting part of this whole package is that it’s all FREE to watch and viewers also get a chance to win 1Million Naira worth of Data just by watching and answering trivia questions relating to the shows. Questions will be asked on  @nvivotvofficial, @nvivotvofficial @nvivotvofficial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter respectively and Pinterest.

You don’t want to miss out on this exciting treat; so grab your popcorn, get your drinks and bask in the euphoria of an exceptional weekend on your number one online entertainment platform, NvivoTV.

App is available on Android and iOS for FREE.

 

 

