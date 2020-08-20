Mint Digital Bank announces Initiative to profer innovative solutions to Businesses and Individuals amidst COVID-19

Mint Digital Bank, a subsidiary of Finex Microfinance Bank has announced that it is set to offer unparalleled value to Nigerians by providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals who require digital financial services.

This development could not be coming at a better time as businesses and individuals around the country and the world fight to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many organizations struggling to provide super-personalized digital experiences for clients and employees.

Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and serve customers better. The leading digital bank in Nigeria will offer value that has never been seen before in the Nigerian financial technology sector, such as:

Banking that puts customers in control: The digital platform promises no hidden charges, giving customers the power to decide exactly what kind of banking they need with no surprises or hidden charges.

A chance to earn up to 15% interest on money with flexible goal-based savings

Personalized money tracking: With the MyMintApp (Android , IOS, Web) customers can monitor inflow and outflow, check-spending limits, lock cards, and simply plan ahead.

Financial inclusion: The bank would provide financial services to undeserved groups such as low-income earners. Mint Digital Bank would help individuals and businesses to secure financial products and services at economical prices. Such services would include deposits, fund transfers, bill payments, payments, etc.

It can be recalled that at the 19th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, asserted that “Digital finance can deliver enormous benefits, not just for the payments system but also for the financial well being of the citizenry and the economy at large. It improves competition, increases efficiency, and revolutionizes financial services.”

This forecast is fast turning out to be true with the introduction of such innovations as Mint Digital Bank, which will allow customers open an account without a paper trail, transfer money, request money from Mint customers, pay bills, top-up phone calling cards, fund virtual cards, set up recurring payments, pay back loans, all through the bank’s mobile application and avoiding both queues and bank charges.

The digital initiative promises to further shrink the gap between traditional banks and financial technology firms in Nigeria.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.