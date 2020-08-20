Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th – 27th

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of digital tools for businesses. Learn the nitty-gritty of digital marketing by joining the Boost With Facebook Webinar organized by Zenith bank and Digivate360 for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Date: Tuesday, August 25th – Thursday, August 27th

Time: 10.00 am daily

Venue: Zoom

To Register, Click Here

————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content