Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th - 27th

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of digital tools for businesses. Learn the nitty-gritty of digital marketing by joining the Boost With Facebook Webinar organized by Zenith bank and Digivate360 for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Date: Tuesday, August 25th – Thursday, August 27th
Time: 10.00 am daily
Venue: Zoom

To Register, Click Here

