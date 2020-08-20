BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

***

Thrive: Financial Independence For The 21st Century Woman

What would you do if you had all the money you needed to do all you really need in life? A lot of people, especially women are financially stuck, basically living from hand to mouth, yet too scared to break free into their limitless abilities to produce wealth! Join the Thrive Workshop, powered by the Leading Ladies Business Institute, to ignite you on your journey to Financial Independence.

Date: Thursday, August 20 – Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: HERE

Africa Soft Power Series

Africa Soft Power Series is inviting you to it’s first of its kind virtual convening of industry thought leaders from across the globe, focused and passionate about Africa. 15 days,15 power-packed sessions and an unrivalled speaker line up. Everything film, music, payments, sports, pop culture, activism and more will be explored.

Date: Thursday, August 20 – Saturday, August 29, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

Beyond Limits With Juliet

After a very successful 1st webinar, founder of the Beyond Limits Initiative & Country Director at Google, Juliet Ehimuan is set to host the final webinar in the 2020 edition of the Beyond Limits Transformational Series. The Beyond Limits Transformational Series brings together participants from across the globe who have been tapping from her wealth of knowledge and experience. This webinar is critical to getting all the answers you need and will put you on the right path to fulfilling your dreams.

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: @jehimuan

RSVP: HERE

Dignity In Youth’ Virtual Summer Camp

‘Dignity In Youth’ Virtual Summer Camp is back! At Relate Africa, their Vision is to create an empowering space for individuals, to help them attain their true potential. Through Dignity In Youth, youths are encouraged to ‘Curate Your Creativity’ while re-discovering your unique leadership abilities! This year, the aim is to do this through a range of activities, namely: Paint & Design, Performing Arts, Pitching, Branding & Identity, and lots more!

Date: Friday, August 21, 2020.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: DignityInYouth

The Survival of Fashion in a Pandemic

Calling all industry experts and aspiring fashion entrepreneurs this one is for you! Akiba engage Q&A live session presents to you, “The Survival of Fashion in a Pandemic” with guest speaker: Ink Eze. Save the date!

Date: Friday, August 21, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: @akibatribe

EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit



The COVID-19 pandemic and attendant economic disruptions have significantly upended growth prospects of African economies. How African countries respond and adapt in the coming year will have enormous implications for recovery. Africa will require a mix of inward-looking and homegrown innovative solutions to spur recovery. Join the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu at the EBII Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit.

Date: Friday, August 21, 2020

Time: 8:35 AM

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: HERE

Preserving the Next Generation

The current pandemic has seen the exponential rise of sexual violence and sexual crimes. In Nigeria where a majority of cases of sexual violence go unreported, the media continues to throw light on this menace which plagues our society. To this end, the Freedom Foundation is set to hold a Webinar themed; Sexual Abuse: Preserving the Next Generation. Hosted by Kemi Lala Akindoju and will feature, Dr Modupe Olufemi Kayode, Praise Fowowe, and Yetty Williams.

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2020

Time: 10 AM

RSVP: HERE

Wholesome Living with Lepacious Bose – If Food Is Medicine, Are You Overdosing?

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: @lepaciousbose IG Live