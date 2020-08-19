Connect with us

Events Promotions

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

Events

The Future Awards & Y! Africa announces its 3-day TV & Digital Festival to Celebrate the Transformative Power of Youth | Nov. 27th - 29th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Freedom Foundation sets out to Enlighten the Society on Issues Surrounding Sexual Crimes | August 22

Events

The Africa Soft Power Project wants to Change the Global Dialogue about Africa

Events

ALITFEST20: Abuja Literary Society is set to hold 3rd Annual Festival Themed 'The Art of Empathy' | Aug 13th -15th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Global Wissen Consult wants the Teach You How to Make Your Business Flourish during these COVID Times

Events

There is always a Second Chance with Love & MultiChoice's New Reality TV Show 'Love Come Back' proves This

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Don't Miss Our #BBNaija Recap Show with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe & Latasha Ngwube

Events

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

The COVID-19 pandemic and attendant economic disruptions have significantly upended growth prospects of African economies. How African countries respond and adapt in the coming year will have enormous implications for recovery. Africa will require a mix of inward-looking and homegrown innovative solutions to spur recovery.

 

Join the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc,  Ebenezer Onyeagwu at the EBII Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit.

Date: Friday, August 21st, 2020
Time: 8.35 am(GMT+1)
Venue: Zoom

Click here to register.

_____________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

Advertisement
css.php