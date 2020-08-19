Events
Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st
The COVID-19 pandemic and attendant economic disruptions have significantly upended growth prospects of African economies. How African countries respond and adapt in the coming year will have enormous implications for recovery. Africa will require a mix of inward-looking and homegrown innovative solutions to spur recovery.
Join the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu at the EBII Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit.
Date: Friday, August 21st, 2020
Time: 8.35 am(GMT+1)
Venue: Zoom
Click here to register.
