Kids Can Now Conveniently Learn from Home with 9IJAKIDS at No Cost

Nigerian educational technology company, 9IJAKIDS has launched a campaign to raise awareness with Nigerian Parents on how 9IJAKIDS is helping kids #LearnFromHome during this lockdown.

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed our world in drastic ways, including how children learn- since all schools have been mandatory closed by the government.

Although private schools have leveraged online learning, the huge upfront investment of stable and expensive internet services, as well as learning computer devices, makes this an almost exclusive preserve of the more well off in our society.

To this end, the team at 9IJKIDS decided to make FREE its kids learning service and mobile applications to help Nigerian parents enhance the learning experience of children as we weather this challenging moment.

The 9IJAKIDS App, built around the Nigerian school curriculum, addresses challenges associated with learning, using technology and games, to build fun, alternative learning and instructional opportunities for kids, whilst teaching them core skills and values.

Speaking on the 9IJAKIDS #LearnFromHome FOR FREE initiative, the Vice President, Global Business Development and Co-founder 9ijakids, ‘Titi Adewusi disclosed that the company is passionate about helping Parents support the learning needs of their children, especially at this very difficult moment.

Adewusi said, “All parents want their kids to have a Life of Fun, Knowledge, & Learning. At 9IJKAKIDS, we believe in the power of technology to help create a better world.

Our vision is to provide tools for parents to empower their kids with incredible knowledge on our Cultural values, Mathematics, Science, Financial literacy, English, Grammar, Music, French, The Bible, Nigerian History, Democracy, and Sports, amongst other subjects; to promote the total learning needs of the Nigeria children, in a way that is fun, cool, & interesting.”

According to Adewusi, “My passion for kids learning developed when I started helping my younger Son with his schoolwork and learning needs. I quickly noticed he could play games on any phone or tablet but wasn’t interested in learning when it came to schoolwork and conventional learning, he could make up a million procrastination excuses; I am tired, I am sleepy, I want to drink water, I am hungry, etc.

“However, once he was given a smartphone or a tablet, he transformed into a ‘genius’. I also understood that this was a familiar refrain with many parents. It was at the same time I also realized that this was an opportunity to teach my Son the way he wanted to learn. In this case, make his learning experience fun, using songs, hands-on activities, stories, and games; using the power of technology. All of these led to the development of the 9IJAKIDS Fun Learning Games.”

“We want to support Nigerian Parents at this difficult moment with the tools to help them teach their kids core skills and values so that learning seems, feels, and sounds effortless. Our #LearnFromHome FOR FREE initiative provides Parents, Uncles, Aunties, and Guardians the opportunity to help build the next generation of children who become successful business-people, develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and are great citizens with the right values, like integrity & honesty.”

She further explained: “Our Brainiac games in Mathematics & Science are specifically developed to help kids learn the subject of Mathematics & Science. Our Kiddiepreneur games focus on teaching kids’ financial literacy; specifically developed to help kids learn the basics of savings, investment, and good money management. Our learning games also include English & Grammar, Music (including indigenous musical instruments), French, The Bible, Nigerian History, and Democracy, Sports, developed to promote the total learning needs of our children, whilst teaching them in a way that is fun and propels the kids to live a life of excellence.”

“We also have our activity puzzle books, with fun games that help kids learn about the Bible, Nigeria, Financial Literacy, Coding, and STEM. Through our work as Entrepreneurs, Women, & Sisters, we are excited to inspire the next generation of women founders, co-founders, & technology entrepreneurs to follow their passion into the Education technology and kids learning sector.”

“With over 200 games for kids from age 3-11 years, the 9ijakids app (available on the Apple App store, the Google Play store, the Windows Store, & the Amazon App store) is an end to end solution focused on academics, cultural values, and entrepreneurship; as well as a unique learning game on Nigeria that explores the sights, sounds, food, & people of Nigeria”, She added.

____________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content