Connect with us

Promotions

Recharge & Win BIG as 9Mobile is Rewarding 90 Lucky Customers with N1million Daily in its Mega Millions Promo Campaign

Events Promotions

Register to be a part of the Free Digital Marketing Webinar hosted by Zenith Bank & Digivate360 for SMEs | Aug 25th - 27th

Promotions

Kids Can Now Conveniently Learn from Home with 9IJAKIDS at No Cost

Events Promotions

Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to share his perspectives on economic growth at EBII Africa Investment & Risk Compliance Summit | August 21st

Promotions

Sujimoto meets with the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu & discusses transforming Abuja to the Luxury Capital of Africa

Promotions

Showcase your Best Fashion Works & win in the 360 Creative Hub #DesignProChallenge

Promotions

Here’s how COVID-19 & the Economy has Shapened People & their Lifestyles

Promotions

Lush Hair shows Active Support in Ongoing Women Assembly Program Organized by Lagos State

Promotions

Save Money! Make your Own Sanitizers and Keep Your Family Healthy Using Aviair PureSense

Promotions

The Exquisite LeonardoBySujimoto's Apartment adds Another Touch to Luxury with its High End Interactive Lobby Feature

Promotions

Recharge & Win BIG as 9Mobile is Rewarding 90 Lucky Customers with N1million Daily in its Mega Millions Promo Campaign

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Godwill Nnaji, Manager Data Services 9mobile; Sarah Bright, winner 1 million and Ehimare Omoike, Acting Director Customer Care 9mobile presenting the 1million Naira Cheque at the 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo Lagos presentation recently

One of Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunications companies, 9mobile today announced the roll-out of a massive reward promotion for its customers through a campaign tagged Mega Millions Promo. 

This promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Taiwo Embassey, Head Regional Sales 9mobile; Arise Oluwaseun Omobolanle, Smart Phone winner and Ehimare Omoike, Acting Director Customer Care 9mobile presenting the phone at the 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo Lagos presentation recently

Speaking on the vision behind the promo, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, emphasized that the promo was one of the company’s ways of supporting and giving back to Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo is expected to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

Kolade Aminat Yetunde, winner of 1million Naira at the ongoing 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo

We realize the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,’ he said.  

Describing the modalities of the promo, 9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, ‘Layi Onafowokan, said the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism. 

To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize,” Onafowokan explained. 

Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime, he added. 

Onafowokan maintained that 9mobile would ensure that the 90-day promotional engagement will be done with the utmost credibility, stating that the company has engaged the services of relevant authorities to supervise the draws and prize redemption to ensure transparency in line with regulatory standards. 

Smart Bright, winner of 1million Naira at the ongoing 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo

L-R: Godswill Nnaji, Manager Data Services; Phillips Oki, Chief Financial Officer; Chineze Amanfo, Lead, Public Relations and Acting Director, Marketing, Layi Onafowokan all of 9mobile at the launch of the 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo in Lagos on Tuesday, August 18th.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Advertisement
css.php