Access Bank & 9ijakids unravel Fun and Educative Game for Kids during the COVID-19 Period

“Who wants to be a brainiac”. Did reading these few strings of words incite any familiar feelings?- The popular game show ‘who wants to be a millionaire’ maybe. But what’s different is that this is a fun, engaging and educative online game for children of all ages. Access Bank in partnership with 9ijakids, an educative online gaming platform, developed the game to bolster the financial literacy and educational development of children during this COVID-19 sit at home period.

For those who have kids, this is certainly not the best time to deal with a bored kid knowing fully well that you can’t take them out to get their favourite snacks, movies, or even to school. So the next best option is to hand them a game that they can learn from and keep them entertained while you get some ‘me time’ or quickly send off a deliverable if you work from home. As such, the “Who wants to be a brainiac” comes in handy. Not only are the games helping you groom money-savvy kids, in addition, they are also learning about subjects like Science, Maths, English, Goal setting, Responsibility, About Nigeria, Values and so much more.

The games will be hosted on the Bank’s website and the top five kids stand a chance to win something exciting. The announcement will be made on Access Bank’s social media page on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This is a chance for your kids to show just how much of a brainiac they are and have fun learning about the subjects they love.

Children enjoy learning with games and online learning games for kids are a great way to help build the skill that they require to succeed not only in school but in all areas of life. They can learn skills such as spatial awareness, problem-solving, comprehension and so much more. So, don’t deny your kids a good opportunity to learn. Open them to a whole new world where learning is fun. Go here to help them start learning.

