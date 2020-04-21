Gear Up to Win Big in the May Edition of Access Bank’s DiamondXtra Draw

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading retail financial institution, Access Bank, is set to splash millions of Naira on lucky customers who will emerge winners in the forthcoming DiamondXtra monthly draw scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.

According to Adaeze Ume, Group Head, Retail Products and Segments, Access bank, “We have been encouraging our customers to stay safe and stay connected by using our various digital channels this period. We know these are trying times and our customers need funds to pay essential domestic bills, send money to their loved ones and also save up for unforeseen circumstances since we don’t know how long the lockdown will last. 

To deliver on our promise to continually reward our customers for their loyalty and savings culture, 10 lucky customers will be rewarded with N1million each in the May monthly draw. We are also going to feature a special Women’s draw – WXtra – where 27 Women will win N100,000 each and one Woman will win the WXtra star prize which is a monthly allowance of N100,000 for one year. 

To join the winning train or stand a chance to win in the forth-coming monthly draw, simply fund your DiamondXtra account with N5000 or more for an opportunity to participate in the draw to win N1million and a lot of other mouth-watering cash prizes. 

For those who do not have a DiamondXtra account, simply dial *901*5# from your phone to open a DiamondXtra account and fund it with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to become a winner in the monthly draw. Now our customers can stay safe, stay connected and stay winning. Ume concluded”. 

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows the deposit of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features. The DiamondXtra reward scheme was launched in 2008 and has been running till date. Please Click HERE to know more.
