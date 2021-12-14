Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Years ago, I never went to the spa because I assumed it was very expensive. I know many people think this way, I also know ‘expensive’ is relative but let me tell you one thing: going to the spa is not a luxury, it is a necessity and one should enjoy it as often as possible.

My first time in the spa was quite enjoyable but the thought of how much my big sister was spending for a girls’ day out did not allow me enjoy the experience as I should have. I had a Swedish back massage and express facials which lasted for about two hours combined. Afterwards, I was so at ease that I felt like I was having an out-of-body experience. The funny thing is that the price I had thought was for a particular session turned out to be for both our (my sister and I) spa sessions. Trust me, I have gone so often afterwards that my body tells me when it has been a while I went.

The previous jobs I had required me to travel a lot and after every trip, I was left with pains around my back. It usually took me weeks of rest before my body adjusted but when I started visiting the spa, I realised I was able to adjust better and quicker. Not only that, I also had a new mentality. Taking care of my body became more and more important to me and now I know our body requires as much attention as we give to things we care about. So what are the benefits of going to the spa?

Improves Blood Flow and Circulation

The deep tissue, hot stone massage or Swedish back massage is known to regulate blood pressure and improve blood circulation. Improved blood circulation, in turn, prevents several diseases, especially blood related illnesses.

Improves Sleep Pattern

The first thing I noticed after my first spa session was that I started to feel sleepy and it is because the massages relax muscles and lower blood pressure. It maintains a healthy, steady heart rate and improves our quality of sleep. When the tense body is in a sauna or in a hot water tub, it increases the temperature of the body and causes the muscles to relax.

Helps Anti-ageing

The sauna or steam room, a body scrub, and even facials help to reduce ageing. By stimulating the skin, they help to prevent onset wrinkles and thereby hydrate the skin. Facials provide hydration and brighten the complexion. Body polishes exfoliate the skin and leave the skin glowing.

Helps Relieve Pain

During spa treatments, the masseuse usually asks what pressure points they should focus on. The different body massages help to relax muscle tissue. It helps the muscles and joints especially with people suffering from arthritis.

Helps Weight Loss

For those on a weight loss journey, your dietician would definitely encourage having a spa day as these spa treatments help to remove bad toxins and increase the burning of calories. Deep tissue helps the body break down fat when friction and pressure is exerted on the skin. Saunas and hot baths are said to improve impaired insulin sensitivity and manage diabetes.

Feel Good Hormones

Serotonin, known as the happiness hormone, is released after a massage hence why I felt like I was having an out of body experience. Studies by Field et al 2005 show that Cortisol (primary stress hormone) was decreased and Serotonin and Dopamine was increased following massage therapy.

Aids Relaxation

Do I need to remind you to relax? With everything we have all been through as regards the pandemic, it should come naturally to us to want to give our body a little pamper. Going to the spa is required as a de-stressor. The soft music usually playing in the background and the quietness helps to clear our minds and allow us to think with clarity.

Other Benefits Are:

Reduction in headaches

Reduces anxiety

Enhance confidence

If you are pregnant or have a heart condition, please consult your doctor on the spa treatments you can partake in before going.

***

Photo by Angela Roma from Pexels