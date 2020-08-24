Music
We’ve Got the Tracklist for Patoranking’s Forthcoming Album “THREE”
Patoranking wasn’t joking: His new album will indeed have 12 songs, and now we know all 12 of their titles, including the features. You probably already know the album is titled “THREE“. And how do we know all this? The star announced the tracklist himself:
From Tiwa Savage, Flavour, and Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, the upcoming album scheduled for Friday, August 28, is jam-packed with exciting special guests.
Sharing the post on his Instagram page, he wrote:
The boy who was in the Ghetto, the boy who came into this industry with Alubarika and the man I am today, man it’s been a journey. I thank God because I am only just starting.
My third studio album THREE is out 28 Aug.
Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tiredlessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all.
