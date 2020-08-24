Connect with us

Music Scoop

We've Got the Tracklist for Patoranking's Forthcoming Album "THREE"

Music

At Last! We All Get to See the Visuals for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl"

Music

Tobe Nwigwe drops New EP "The Pandemic Project" + Music Video

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

This Father-Son Moment between Wizkid & Zion is too Adorable

Music Scoop

We're Loving this Wazobia-Themed Look On Tiwa Savage

Music

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. King Promise - Baby I'm Jealous

Music

Looks like a Niniola & Timbaland Collabo is Coming!

Music

Did You Know Davido originally Wanted to Be a Rapper? Read His Interview with the Recording Academy where He talks About It

Music Scoop

Burna Boy's “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

Music

New Music: Tomi Owo - Beautiful

Music

We’ve Got the Tracklist for Patoranking’s Forthcoming Album “THREE”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Patoranking wasn’t joking: His new album will indeed have 12 songs, and now we know all 12 of their titles, including the features. You probably already know the album is titled “THREE“. And how do we know all this? The star announced the tracklist himself:

From Tiwa Savage, Flavour, and Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, the upcoming album scheduled for Friday, August 28, is jam-packed with exciting special guests.

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, he wrote:

The boy who was in the Ghetto, the boy who came into this industry with Alubarika and the man I am today, man it’s been a journey. I thank God because I am only just starting.

My third studio album THREE is out 28 Aug.

Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tiredlessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all.

View this post on Instagram

The boy who was in the Ghetto, the boy who came into this industry with Alubarika and the man I am today, man it’s been a journey. I thank God because I am only just starting. My third studio album THREE is out 28 Aug. Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tiredlessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all. Pre Order NOW!!! Link in my bio 🇳🇬 @2niteflavour @sautisol🇰🇪@tiwasavage🇳🇬 @iamkingpromise 🇬🇭 @mastergarzy @_telz @cteabeat @deratheboy @officialjaydot @coublon @mrkamera @culanofficial @officialhysaint @beatkillashay @malcolminthemix @rickiedavies @dr_nosaomoregie @didichiq @catalyst35170 @iamakoko @godfathervee_ @slanky011 @obee_gh @bronxi @onpointclothingng @emem605 @brannditmoore @iamdapooflagos @aabibby @onugbe @kraytvt @hunkytete @iamymbass @tosin_cornelius @officialwalee @brendaadigwe @sunkey_daniel @maurelazali @thatbiola @thebrightnicholas

A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

Firecracker Toyeen: Helping Your Loved Ones Who Are Suicidal

The Bitter-Sweet Experience of Being A Lawyer in Nigeria

She Writes Woman: What to Do When Your Loved One Lives With a Mental Health Condition

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mothers, Your Dreams Matter!

Advertisement
css.php