We’ve Got the Tracklist for Patoranking’s Forthcoming Album “THREE”

Patoranking wasn’t joking: His new album will indeed have 12 songs, and now we know all 12 of their titles, including the features. You probably already know the album is titled “THREE“. And how do we know all this? The star announced the tracklist himself:

From Tiwa Savage, Flavour, and Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, the upcoming album scheduled for Friday, August 28, is jam-packed with exciting special guests.

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, he wrote: