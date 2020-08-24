Connect with us

Music

At Last! We All Get to See the Visuals for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl"

Music Scoop

We've Got the Tracklist for Patoranking's Forthcoming Album "THREE"

Music

Tobe Nwigwe drops New EP "The Pandemic Project" + Music Video

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

This Father-Son Moment between Wizkid & Zion is too Adorable

Music Scoop

We're Loving this Wazobia-Themed Look On Tiwa Savage

Music

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. King Promise - Baby I'm Jealous

Music

Looks like a Niniola & Timbaland Collabo is Coming!

Music

Did You Know Davido originally Wanted to Be a Rapper? Read His Interview with the Recording Academy where He talks About It

Music Scoop

Burna Boy's “Twice As Tall” debuts at No. 5 on UK’s Official Albums Streaming Chart!

Music

New Music: Tomi Owo - Beautiful

Music

At Last! We All Get to See the Visuals for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl”

BN TV

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Beyoncé has premiered the visuals for her single “Brown Skin Girl” from her “Black Is King” visual album and placed it on VEVO.

On Monday, the video—featuring Blue Ivy, Wizkid, SAINt JHN, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and more—was released alongside a special Good Morning America message from Beyoncé:

The video which originally appeared in the aforementioned “Black Is King”, Beyoncé said:

It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

Firecracker Toyeen: Helping Your Loved Ones Who Are Suicidal

The Bitter-Sweet Experience of Being A Lawyer in Nigeria

She Writes Woman: What to Do When Your Loved One Lives With a Mental Health Condition

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mothers, Your Dreams Matter!

Advertisement
css.php