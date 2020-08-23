BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Bursting Out” starring Majid Michel, Genevieve Nnaji & Nse Ikpe-Etim

Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel and Nollywood superstar, Genevieve Nnaji seem like a match made in movie heaven. In the movie, “Bursting Out“, one of the 2010 releases from the popular Royal Arts Academy, Zahra Williams (Genevieve Nnaji) is a beautiful, hardworking and highly successful business executive with the world at her feet.

She has everything a girl could possibly want…. Luxury apartment, a fleet of cars, beauty, money and success…. the only thing missing is a man to call her own.

Her two married friends Ini (Omoni Oboli) and Terna (Nse Ikpe-Etim) are set on a mission to remedy that by match-making her with the next available eligible bachelor and this leads to disastrous results…or does it? A chance meeting with a certain attractive young man, Tyrone (Majid Michel) sent on an errand to deliver a message from one of her suitors leads to very interesting results.

The movie also stars Desmond Elliot, Susan Peters, produced by Emem Isong and directed by Desmond Elliot & Daniel Ademinokan.

This is definitely a must-watch!

Part 1

Part 2