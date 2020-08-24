Mohammed Yussuf Is All About Utilizing Emerging Technology to Tackle Issues in Africa on “Under 40 CEOs”

Connect with us

Published

39 mins ago

 on

This week on Under 40 CEOs, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Mohammed Yussuf the CEO at Harlequin Aviation, an online event-ticketing platform in Nigeria, and there’s a lot to learn from their conversation.

Mohammed Yussuf attended Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Lagos and finished up his secondary school education at Atlantic Hall Secondary school in 1994.

He would then attend the Westchester Community College in New York and then Embry-Riddle University a top aviation school.
With interests ranging from aviation to current affairs, computers and history, Mohammed is a dedicated and dynamic individual whose passion for innovative ideas, reasoning and analytical skills make him a stellar performance as a team member or natural leader.

Watch the episode below:

