Here’s Where You Can Watch Sauti Sol’s New Reality TV Show “Sol Family”

Kenyan Award-winning pop band, Sauti Sol are taking us behind the scene, and letting us in on their lives out of the spotlight with their new reality TV series dubbed “Sol Family“.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Nviiri and Bensoul, two musicians signed to the group’s record label Sol Generation, also star in the show.

Sauti Sol is one of the continent’s most successful acts. Having travelled successfully across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the chart-topping band has received the appreciation and respect of both their fans and the industry, receiving international awards including BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and an MTV Africa Award for Best African Group.

