Ozo Becomes 2-time HoH Winner, Nominates Nengi as Deputy on #BBNaija Day 36

Ozo’s second HoH win

After a very competitive and tight Challenge tonight, Ozo emerges as this week’s Lockdown Head of House for the second time this season.

Before the games began, Biggie reminded Tolanibaj and Erica on their punishment for flouting his House rules, which is – they were barred from this week’s Head of House Task and may also not be nominated for the post of Deputy HoH. Also, as incumbent Head of House, Kiddwaya was automatically not allowed to partake in the game, neither was he allowed to be nominated as Deputy Head of House. The quest For this evening, each of the Housemate had two minutes to play the Head of House game. The Housemate who goes farthest in the game within the allotted two minutes wins the title of Head of House. And as always, the winner gains immunity for the week, exclusive access to the Head of house lounge and power to nominate a fellow housemate as Deputy Head of House. Like last week, the Head of House and Deputy Head of House will have the privilege to invite one guest each into the Head of House luxury Lounge per week. The restriction here is that these guests are not allowed to spend the night in the Lounge and definitely not permitted to sleep in the Head of House bed. In addition to the usual HoH game, Biggie added some new features like the removal of the ‘Game Over’ card, introducing a physical key to the gold chest and some obstacles like the “Breeze on a cup’ and ‘Fold a fabric’ obstacle. Now let’s see how your faves fared in this Challenge: The HoH Task was a very competitive one that had the Housemates running faster than ever and moving in high steps through their course. Starting with Prince who made it to step 23 to Trikytee and Wathoni who both fought hard and made it to step 25 each and of course, the star performances from Nengi and Vee who came so close to finishing the course as they made it to step 29 each, it was definitely a highly competitive game that kept us with mouths open and our hands on our shoulders, watching the Housemates fight for a big win this week. An escape from the cold hands of Eviction sure leaves you running faster than you can imagine. Ozo’s big win As highlighted above, some of the Housemates came close to winning but like every battle, there can be only one winner. For this Challenge, Ozo finished faster than the others as he completed the course before the buzzer rang. Which makes him the only Housemate that has ruled the Lockdown House twice. As expected, the Head of House requires a Deputy and for this reason, Biggie asked Ozo to choose his Deputy. After a 20-minute interval, he was called to make his choice: his first choice was Nengi, second choice, Dorathy and third choice Vee. Immediately after his choice was made, Biggie called the Housemates into the Lounge and made this announcement. Nengi happily accepted her new role and gave Ozo a hug for this. Ozone shippers, how happy were you when you saw this? Seeing that Ozo’s first reign gave the House their first and only Wager win, should we anticipate a second win for the House this week?

Biggie’s comeback Diary

Biggie’s return meant the Diary Room Session was about the mistakes the Big Brother Housemates made while he was away.

Biggie’s return to the House has been filled with fireworks and his first Diary Session back was even more so. Here’s what the Housemates had to say when they got a chance to talk to the big boss again. Trikytee

The filmmaker shared with Biggie that he is shocked to still be in the House. Trikytee also mentioned that he doesn’t think anyone has found love in the House because from what he has seen love must be tested and that will only happen after the Housemates leave Big Brother. Prince

Prince told Biggie that his voting strategy for Evictions was he chose people who weren’t close to him. His votes were cast for Trikytee and Praise so that Vee and Wathoni could continue their Big Brother journey. Laycon

After telling Biggie how much he was missed by him, Laycon said that he was feeling good about his week. He also told Biggie that his Eviction votes went to Trikytee and Wathoni because he felt emotionally closer to Praise and Vee. Lucy

Lucy shared with Biggie that she is happy to still be around and taking every single day as it comes in the Big Brother House. She also voiced her concern with group Wagers as they often were lost due to issues arising from other team members and not her. Dorathy

After sharing that she had a very emotional night after saying goodbye to Praise, Dorathy told Big Brother that she is feeling better now. She also mentioned that her selections for Eviction were Trikytee and Vee because she regards them a competition.

Brighto

After sharing with Biggie how excited he is to be trying painting, Brighto mentioned that he was feeling good. He also said that going forward he would caution his fellow Housemates to avoid losing any more Wagers. Nengi

Nengi shared with Biggie that she would try to be the best version of herself to help her fellow Housemates not lose any more Wagers. As far as matters of the heart go, Nengi believes that Vee has found love in the House. Once again Biggie’s return brought more truths out of the Housemates than the games they play while tipsy. Who knows what other gems the Diary Room will unearth today. Vee

After surviving her Eviction Nomination, Vee shared with Biggie that she was still feeling awful after having her fate sit in the hands of her fellow Housemates. While discussing the lost Wager’s issues, Vee shared that she believes the reason for it was some Housemates inability to follow rules. Kiddwaya

The reigning Head of House let Biggie know that his Eviction Votes were directed towards Praise and Vee. Kiddwaya said that he chose Vee because he felt that she was not independent enough of Neo. His reason for picking Praise was that they were not on the same level, and when Praise would make jokes, they often hurt and not humoured the Housemates he made them about.| Neo

After sharing that he is always grateful, Neo mentioned that his mother was going to be the subject of his Wager painting. Neo also mentioned that he feels the Housemates need to work on themselves and this is the reason they have been losing their Wagers of late. Erica

After sharing that she is joyous as she has not had to stand for an Eviction as yet, Erica told Biggie that she is not looking for love in the House. Erica also said that her Eviction votes went to Vee and Wathoni because she feels that they would have voted for her if the tables were reversed. Ozo

Oze shared with Biggie that he is taking every new week in the House as a new start. On the topic of Eviction Votes, Ozo voted for Praise and Trikytee to go. The reasoning was that he considers Vee a friend and he felt that illness didn’t allow Wathoni the opportunity to show her best self over the past week. Tolanibaj

Tolanibaj told Biggie that this week she was going to remind the Housemates to do the right thing to avoid Strikes and Wager losses. She said that her Eviction votes went to Vee and Praise. She chose Vee because she knew the other Housemates wouldn’t Vote for her so she was safe, and Praise had to go because she would much rather have Trikytee and Wathoni stick around. Wathoni

After sharing that standing for Eviction the last two weeks had taken a toll on her, Wathoni told Biggie she still feels good. On the topic of love, she let it slip that she feels that Vee and Neo may have found love in the House but all the others who are shipping might not be as lucky. Once again the Diary Room brought us what we all love to enjoy, spicy Big Brother Gossip. Let’s hope that Housemates stick to their words or the next time they go into the Diary Room, might be their last. The all-in workout The Big Brother Housemates all gave their best during today’s gym session, and for some, that meant doing nothing at all. It’s a rare occasion to see all the majority of the Housemates in Big Brother working out on the same day, let alone the same time, but today was one of those special days. It could be that yesterday’s Eviction put a fire under the Housemates and reignited their passion for success in all its forms. Praise used to be the leader of the workouts and since his eviction yesterday, Neo has nominated himself as the instructor. He led a large group that included Vee, Ozo, Nengi, Erica, Dorathy, and Tolanibaj through a gruelling core routine that included crunches, planks and scissor kicks. Vee and Tolanibaj could be seen struggling to keep up with the pace and often took naps in the time sets were supposed to be done. They fared better than Dorathy who towards the end of the routine rolled up her mat and left. Could Dorathy’s exhaustion have anything to do with the restless sleep she had after attempting to cruise with Brighto? Kiddwaya and Brighto have grown fond of each other over the last few days and their comradery even spans into workout time. The pair spent the majority of their time doing sets of pushups and talking loudly so as not to get another strike for whispering. Also turning sweat time into buddy time was Prince and Trikytee. The gentlemen spent the majority of the session next to each other also doing pushups but without the lively conversation that Brighto and Kiddwaya enjoyed. Of the people who did not join a group, or partner up, Lucy had the most tiring time as she willed herself through a spirited leg day workout. Towards the end of her session, she was joined by Dorathy who had just retreated from Neo. The pair finished off with some squats and on the spot sprints to end their exertions. Also taking the solo approach to workout time was Wathoni who did her usual routine of brisk laps around the arena. There appeared to be more pep in her step and gaiety in her movements as she clocked up the kilometres, perhaps because she might have found a cruise mate in Brighto. Lastly, Laycon worked as always on his preferred muscle group, his glutes. The rapper once again spent his time on the bench watching others suffer and sweat. It seems the loss of the resident gym instructor has made the Housemates all realise the same thing, that if they want to get anything done, they had better get working on it now.

Eviction dust settles

Now that the dust generated by the Eviction has settled, the BB Naija Housemates can get back to their normal lives.

The Eviction, as usual, left the Housemates shocked as it claimed one of their most vocal Housemates. Shocked as they were though, most of them had a hand in it and now that they were over it, they were able to get back to live in the House, but not everyone moved on that first. Some still nursed fears. Rattled by the Votes Watching the bottom four Housemates realise that their fate in the House depended on how the other Housemates Voted made Prince put a lot of things in perspective. He concluded that he might not get a favourable outcome if he ever was in that position. While discussing with Tolanibaj he said, “If at any point I come up in the bottom four, I am going to leave.” Stating his reason why; he said he knew some Housemates didn’t like him and even the ones that liked him would still want to see him leave because they consider him competition in the House. Prince revealed he won’t hold it against them because he would understand where they were coming from. He just didn’t want it to get to the point where the Housemates had to decide if he stayed in the House or not. A messy triangle Wathoni, Dorathy and Brighto triangle drama doesn’t look like it is ending anytime soon and might get messier. Wathoni shared with Tolanibaj and Vee that she suspects Dorathy probably wanted her out of the House.

“I am sure some of you don’t want me to be in your faces but my dear, I am going to be in your face,” she said gleefully. She went further to explain that Dorathy kept insisting that she doesn’t want a triangle but she keeps acting up. Tolanibaj replied that it shouldn’t bother her since they were never close in the first place and that she owed Dorathy nothing. Vee echoed her and urged Wathoni to enjoy the cruise.

Wathoni who was already on Brighto’s bed looked poised to enjoy the cruise already.

Mending fences

After Ebuka revealed the advice Vee gave Laycon concerning Erica, it seemed as if a silent war was building up between them but Kiddwaya urged her to try to get along with Vee. “It’s not worth it,” he said. He wasn’t sure if Vee’s advice came from a place of maliciousness to make Erica feel bad.

As the Housemates take on a new week, we eagerly await the antics they will be up to, and how the dynamics will change, especially after the revelations during the Live Eviction Show.