"I'm Sorry I Lied" - Tuoyo Is Owning Up to His Mistake & Living His Truth

“I’m Sorry I Lied” – Tuoyo Is Owning Up to His Mistake & Living His Truth

Published

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In 2019, we met Tuoyo Ideh, the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” Housemate who came on stage, introducing himself as a psychotherapist, fitness trainer and a part-time stripper.

In a move for a new beginning, the star is owning up to his mistake and living his truth – “I’m Not A Stripper”.

According to him, BBNaija gave him a shot at fame which he did all he could to grab it but he is not what he said he is and has admitted that he can’t keep up with the lies.

He shared this open letter on Instagram:

For over a year now I’ve been living a lie. Some people have advised me to go on with it but I fear for my mental health and my future so I’ve chosen to come out.

Big brother was my biggest shot at fame and nothing in the world could have stopped me from grabbing it with both hands but somehow I felt like I wasn’t enough and I needed to do more and BE more in order to stay relevant and to get some extra clout. I was desperate, the magnitude of the competition i was going for even made me more desperate so I attached a tag to myself – “I’m a Part-time Stripper” I said to the whole world. I got the hype I wanted but it was unsustainable, I couldn’t live up to it because actually that’s not who I am but because I have the body I tried to force it, to push if I could keep living the lie to make it become truth but the more I did, the more I regretted. I wasn’t deriving any pleasure and in fact I felt like I was making a fool of myself so I had to stop. And I’m here to say I’m sorry I lied, no one is perfect, my ultimate strategy has turned back to hurt my reputation and my brand.

My name is Tuoyo Ideh AND I AM NOT A STRIPPER. You’ll be meeting the REAL me very soon.
Cheers to a new beginning!! 🥂
#TuoyoRebranded #OpenLetter

For over a year now I've been living a lie. Some people have advised me to go on with it but I fear for my mental health and my future so I've chosen to come out. Big brother was my biggest shot at fame and nothing in the world could have stopped me from grabbing it with both hands but somehow I felt like I wasn't enough and I needed to do more and BE more in order to stay relevant and to get some extra clout. I was desperate, the magnitude of the competition i was going for even made me more desperate so I attached a tag to myself – "I'm a Part-time Stripper" I said to the whole world. I got the hype I wanted but it was unsustainable, I couldn't live up to it because actually that's not who I am but because I have the body I tried to force it, to push if I could keep living the lie to make it become truth but the more I did, the more I regretted. I wasn't deriving any pleasure and in fact I felt like I was making a fool of myself so I had to stop. And I'm here to say I'm sorry I lied, no one is perfect, my ultimate strategy has turned back to hurt my reputation and my brand. My name is Tuoyo Ideh AND I AM NOT A STRIPPER. You'll be meeting the REAL me very soon. Cheers to a new beginning!! 🥂 #TuoyoRebranded #OpenLetter

