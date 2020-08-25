“I’m Sorry I Lied” – Tuoyo Is Owning Up to His Mistake & Living His Truth

In 2019, we met Tuoyo Ideh, the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” Housemate who came on stage, introducing himself as a psychotherapist, fitness trainer and a part-time stripper.

In a move for a new beginning, the star is owning up to his mistake and living his truth – “I’m Not A Stripper”.

According to him, BBNaija gave him a shot at fame which he did all he could to grab it but he is not what he said he is and has admitted that he can’t keep up with the lies.

He shared this open letter on Instagram: