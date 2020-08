On this episode of “Akah Bants“, Akah Nnani talks about Shola, the kid who got illegally detained and abused for running a parody account, and the Netflix Poster that sexualizes kids.

He also discusses Risikat Azeez – the Kwara woman with blue eyes, Nigerians stranded in Dubai and Akpabio calling NDDC ATM machine.

Watch the vlog below: