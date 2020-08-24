EXCLUSIVE: Watch This Behind the Scenes Clip From An Emmanuel Oyeleke x Lala Akindoju Photoshoot

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

6 mins ago

 on

It’s that time of the year again — your favourite celebrities are back to creating content and this stellar behind the scenes clip from Lala Akindoju‘s latest collaboration with ace photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke . The photoshoot  was previously recorded in Lagos, and we got a chance to go behind the scenes with thespian Lala Akindoju at her  fashionable best. From flamboyant tulle looks to stunning floral looks , watch to see Lala’s  standout looks and a behind the scenes glimpse of what making photoshoot magic is really like.

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

