Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy will continue to live on years and years after him.

On Sunday, which would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday, Nike released a short film titled “Better” and narrated by Kendrick Lamar, honouring the legend.

“Kobe taught us to be better,” Kendrick raps in the film, “a better teacher, a better teammate, a better loser, a better winner.”

“Just be better.”

Watch the short film: