Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Moses Ogunsola, a student of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) who’s the founder of Oníbàtà Mall, an e-commerce platform connecting footwear markers in Nigeria to their customers using digital and offline marketing.

A lot of footwear makers are not leveraging the power of digital to grow their business and Moses’ Oníbàtà Mall is working to fill that gap. It wants to solve the problem of brand visibility “to help footwear makers shift from being overlooked to overbooked”.

The platform helps footwear makers sell to more people while helping customers access a wide range of Nigerian made products to select from. This is part of the organization’s strategy to contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Moses was one of the 10 finalists (out of 200 members of the cohort), who pitched their businesses at the virtual summit for Forbes and Global Startup Ecosystem’s first Resilience Digital Startup Accelerator in Nigeria – an intensive 4 weeks of digital training to help build and scale the companies for the future.

We celebrate Moses for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and we’re rooting for him.