This Rice & Chicken Stir Fry Recipe by Mrs Kush is Absolutely Quick & Delicious
Mrs Kush is back in the kitchen with her magic fingers and on this episode of her vlog, she’s teaching us how to make a simple delicacy that everyone will love.
This recipe is rice and chicken stir fry, and it’s quick, fast and absolutely delicious.
Ingredients
1 Chicken Breast
1 tsp chicken seasoning
Basil
1/2 tsp Salt
1 tbsp Coconut Oil
4 Sausages
2 Green Bell Pepper
2 Red Bell Pepper
1 Onion
1 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2-4 Chilli Pepper (Based on heat tolerance)
2 Cups Cooked Basmati Rice
Method:
Slice your chicken breast into strips
Pour coconut oil, chicken strips, seasoning, basil and salt
Stirfry for about 5 minutes then add onion, Chilli pepper, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sausage & the bell peppers.
Cover and allow to cook for 15 minutes
Add the cooked basmati rice and tory fry for a further 5 minutes
Turn off the heat, serve and enjoy!
