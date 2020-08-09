This Rice & Chicken Stir Fry Recipe by Mrs Kush is Absolutely Quick & Delicious

Mrs Kush is back in the kitchen with her magic fingers and on this episode of her vlog, she’s teaching us how to make a simple delicacy that everyone will love.

This recipe is rice and chicken stir fry, and it’s quick, fast and absolutely delicious.

Ingredients

1 Chicken Breast

1 tsp chicken seasoning

Basil

1/2 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Coconut Oil

4 Sausages

2 Green Bell Pepper

2 Red Bell Pepper

1 Onion

1 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tbsp Oyster Sauce

2-4 Chilli Pepper (Based on heat tolerance)

2 Cups Cooked Basmati Rice

Method:

Slice your chicken breast into strips

Pour coconut oil, chicken strips, seasoning, basil and salt

Stirfry for about 5 minutes then add onion, Chilli pepper, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sausage & the bell peppers.

Cover and allow to cook for 15 minutes

Add the cooked basmati rice and tory fry for a further 5 minutes

Turn off the heat, serve and enjoy!

Watch the vlog below: