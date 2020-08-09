This Rice & Chicken Stir Fry Recipe by Mrs Kush is Absolutely Quick & Delicious

Connect with us

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Mrs Kush is back in the kitchen with her magic fingers and on this episode of her vlog, she’s teaching us how to make a simple delicacy that everyone will love.

This recipe is rice and chicken stir fry, and it’s quick, fast and absolutely delicious.

Ingredients
1 Chicken Breast
1 tsp chicken seasoning
Basil
1/2 tsp Salt
1 tbsp Coconut Oil
4 Sausages
2 Green Bell Pepper
2 Red Bell Pepper
1 Onion
1 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2-4 Chilli Pepper (Based on heat tolerance)
2 Cups Cooked Basmati Rice

Method:
Slice your chicken breast into strips
Pour coconut oil, chicken strips, seasoning, basil and salt
Stirfry for about 5 minutes then add onion, Chilli pepper, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sausage & the bell peppers.
Cover and allow to cook for 15 minutes
Add the cooked basmati rice and tory fry for a further 5 minutes
Turn off the heat, serve and enjoy!

Watch the vlog below:

