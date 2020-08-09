This Niniola Interview with SABC has all the Details about her Upcoming Album “Colours and Sounds”

Niniola fell in love with music as a child, and her first official single “Ibadi” had an afro house sound and went on to become a hit in Nigeria and around the continent.

In July 2020 she released her single “Addicted“, about searching for a long-lost love in collaboration with her long-time record producer Sarz.

In this interview with SABC, the singer shares more details about herself, her music career and her upcoming album, “Colours and Sounds“. She says the album will drop in September, and the album features Timbaland.

Watch the interview below: