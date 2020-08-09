Enjoy this cover of “Let It Go” from Christy Essien Igbokwe’s Granddaughter

To celebrate her 8th birthday, Christiana Igbokwe, the granddaughter of Christy Essien Igbokwe covers “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen“.

She covers the song, owning it and rendering it in her own unique way with her strong vocal presence and prowess. We can’t wait to hear her recreate some of her grand ma’s classics and eventually hers.

Christiana not only shares the same name as the legend but also another strong trait which is her love for music. You may recall she started showing this trait at 4years 10months when she made a video honouring her grand mum on her 6th-year remembrance.

Then just recently she honoured her grand mum again by covering “You’re Welcome” from Disney’s “Moana“.

Watch the video below: