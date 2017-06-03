Watch this Lovely Video of Christy Essien Igbokwe’s Granddaughter singing “Seun Rere”

This month marks 6 years we lost the legendary Christy Essien Igbokwe, her grand child Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Igbokwe aka Zamzam delivers a cover of the evergreen number “Seun Rere” in her own special way.
Watch the video below:
Inspired!
Watch the video below:
Awwwwwn….beautiful.x
Awwwww….Sweet
Nice one little girl ! Pls keep the flag flying
Very sweet indeed. God rest her grandmas soul
Everytime I sing this song and maybe someone sings along with me, we never ever ever miss that beat at d end and d instrumentals which u sing with ur mouth as well. I guess I’m not d only one, if this lil gal did it, then many pple do it too. Nice work gal..keep it up.
Lovely lovely lovely.Such a cutie.And the gestures…..Classic!!!!!!.Grandma must be smiling proudly at you.
Gone but not forgotten. May she continue to rest in peace.