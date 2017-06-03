Watch this Lovely Video of Christy Essien Igbokwe’s Granddaughter singing “Seun Rere”

BellaNaija

This month marks 6 years we lost the legendary Christy Essien Igbokwe, her grand child Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Igbokwe aka Zamzam delivers a cover of the evergreen number “Seun Rere” in her own special way. 

  • Authentic Sunshine June 3, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Awwwwwn….beautiful.x

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Oma June 3, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Awwwww….Sweet

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Lawee June 3, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Nice one little girl ! Pls keep the flag flying

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Comment June 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Very sweet indeed. God rest her grandmas soul

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ch June 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Everytime I sing this song and maybe someone sings along with me, we never ever ever miss that beat at d end and d instrumentals which u sing with ur mouth as well. I guess I’m not d only one, if this lil gal did it, then many pple do it too. Nice work gal..keep it up.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • crystaldrop June 3, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Lovely lovely lovely.Such a cutie.And the gestures…..Classic!!!!!!.Grandma must be smiling proudly at you.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • nnenne June 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Gone but not forgotten. May she continue to rest in peace.

    Love this! 1 Reply
