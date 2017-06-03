Afrobeats Takeover! Wizkid to Perform During BET Weekend

Superstar musician Wizkid is billed top perform during BET Awards weekend for the BET Experience taking place between June 22 – 25.
The singer announced this in a video posted on BET’s Twitter handle. Other performers include Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Kid Cudi, Gucci Mane, Jhene Aiko, among others.
@wizkidayo to perform at #BETX on June 24th
Via @BETMusic #BellaNaija https://t.co/h1HOlWRY4g pic.twitter.com/dbXbwX1UJd
— BellaNaija.com (@bellanaija) June 3, 2017
Photo Credit: Instagram – @Wizkidayo
