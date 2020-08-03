Features
What Does It Mean to Be the Parent of Twins/Triplets/Quads? These BN Parents Share Their Stories!
I’m a mum of triplets, plus one. Parenting has been a strong learning point for me, it has helped me realise and build skills and strengths I never knew I had or needed. I admit it can be overwhelming at times coping with a 9-5, a side hustle + 4 kids under 5. In all, I try to look at and enjoy the fun side in those ‘I think I will just go crazy’ moment, knowing fulling well they will not be toddlers forever – Olori Akinola
Parenting is not an easy task, especially during this pandemic where most kids are at home. Many of these kids are so restless and you have to constantly watch them like a hawk. For many parents, they have found themselves, on many occasions, begging their kids to sleep – just so that they can have a little moment of peace.
It is worse when these kids have had snacks or drinks. Their energy level will shoot up and they will start climbing windows and walls while you scream.
Now imagine if you have twins, triplets, quadruplets or more… shouting galore.
BellaNaijarians have shared their stories on parenting twins and triplets and one thing we love about the responses is that having twins or triplets – and children, generally – fills your heart with so much love and joy.
It hasn’t been easy at all. I’m still learning and growing every day. Sometimes it feels as if I never get a moment to breathe but without them I would not be alive. I love them dearly and I’m excited to be on this journey with them. I’m happy that God chose me to be their mother and I would not change anything about it. Except for sleep. I miss it 😂 – Emma Nyra
Single mum to twins, a boy, and a girl. Sincerely, It’s not been easy – physically, financially, emotionally, mentally. But when I look at them, I feel blessed to have them 😍😍 – chummy_kitchen
I have twin girls. I’d say it has been somewhat amazing, no stress at all. They don’t give me issues at all. My problem is the single one I have(a boy) just imagine if I had him in twos or triplet, I will just run away from the house 😄 – delight_mixx
Olori Akinola is looking at the bright side
Hmmm, I have two sets of twins and sincerely it’s only God and the help of people living with me. All the same, it’s all love – Twinsofmauree
As they grow older, it gets better. They sleep well. I sleep well. We are definitely understanding ourselves better. Patience is everything – Kemmie_w
I have twin boys. Sincerely it’s not been easy, especially now that they are crawling and scattering the whole house. But anytime I look at them, I feel fulfilled and always say thank you God for this heavenly treasures – Adaeze
It’s exhausting. I miss sleeping well, I pump round the clock (trying to see how far I can go with exclusive breastfeeding) but when I look at their faces, my heart melts and then I say a prayer for these awesome gifts!! – Babbi
It’s been fun but could also get really stressful on some days. However, it’s an opportunity I don’t take for granted. Being a mother to my triplets boys is all I ever wanted to be – Temitope
Wow, where do I start from. God has been my strength. I prayed for twins and the Lord gave me boy/girl twins. The love they have for each other is incredible. They fight together, play together. I wouldn’t want to spend life without them – Adedayo
It has been smooth, thanks to my husband and nanny. They are the best – Dassah
All I can say is God please give us more strength. It’s not been easy especially not having someone to help. My prayer is after all this, may God keep us to reap our rewards over them – Dehli
Hmmm, I have twin boys and I must say God has been faithful. They are quit playful, the fact that they climb almost everything their love for each other is amazing but their fight no be here 😂. But above all, they are a blessing that I keep thanking for and enjoy – Julz
First of all, l believe multiples babies are blessing from God and it’s not an easy journey, it’s none stop and I’m exhausted, l am enjoying the journey and I pray to God to give me the grace to carry on, I am grateful.
Fun and exhausting, loving the journey with my girls ❤️ – Unotos