Here’s How #BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Uchenna of Nigenius is Contributing to Educational Development in Nigeria

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate and shine the spotlight on Kelechi Uchenna, the CEO of Innovative Digital Learning Services and founder of Nigenius.

Innovative Digital Learning Services is a training and development company that works with businesses to improve staff performance through high quality training and technology solutions.

In the corporate sector it provides training in 21st century digital skills, productivity enhancement, administrative concepts and innovative business solutions. It also develops web applications that enable businesses to maximize staff productivity and performance.

In the education sector, it provides training for teachers in the application of digital technology and innovation to improve student performances and learning outcomes through Nigenius.

The Nigenius smart application was built solely with one person in mind, the teacher and it helps them automatically create well researched, quality, vetted lesson plans and teaching resources on computers, interactive screens and mobile devices.

The application also updates its platform in real time with the latest available teaching resources and lesson plans.

Kelechi, an Environmental Engineer, is also the managing director of Kelfin-Kian Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, an Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning (EPIC) oil and gas servicing company headquartered in Lagos , Nigeria

Prior to starting and running his companies, Kelechi worked for a number of top oil and gas companies in Nigeria between 2013 and 2017 – as a planner at a servicing firm, and then as a marine operations engineer and a drilling operations engineer.

He holds a bachelors degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt and masters degree in Environmental Engineering from Cyprus International University, Nicosia, North Cyprus.

In 2019, one year after starting Nigenius, Kelechi was selected for the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme and he received $5000 seed funding as one of the entrepreneurs whose business is making an impact in Africa.

In 2020, Kelechi was one of the 10 finalists from among 200 members of the cohort, who pitched their businesses to the judges for Forbes’ First Digital Startup Accelerator in Nigeria.

We celebrate Kelechi for being an inspiration in entrepreneurship and for contributing his quota to educational development in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him!