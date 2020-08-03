Connect with us

Open a Royal Kiddies Account to qualify for the School Support Fund in the 2020 Wema Educational Award

Adeyinka Tekenah, Kehinde Ayanleye make Africa Netpreneur Prize 50 Finalists

Òwe Yorùbá - 'A Rescue to the Threatened Yoruba Language' by Dayo Adedayo

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Thelma Iheanacho, Toluwanimi Sonuga & Joseph Divine are Winners at the 2020 Wole Soyinka Essay Competition

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, is set to award 20 school children with a N50,000 School Support Fund in the 2020 Wema Educational Award. The annual award, which is available to holders of the Bank’s Royal Kiddies Account, is set to hold in September 2020.

How to Qualify

To qualify, parents and guardians are to open a Royal Kiddies Account in any Wema Bank branch close to them with a minimum of N100,000 before September 12, 2020. Parents and guardians who already have a Royal Kiddies Account can top up their balance to N100,000 before the deadline to also qualify. The winning accounts would be notified of their reward after the final selection which is set to hold on September 18, 2020.

The Royal Kiddies account, a savings account opened by parents and guardians enables them to save up for their children’s education. As a Royal Kiddies account holder, a child gets to enjoy a competitive interest rate of 4.75% on savings, an E-Purse for electronic transactions, and many other incentives including an opportunity to win the annual Wema Educational Award.

It is our way of supporting parents in educating their children and we are happy with the impact we have made in the past years,” said Dotun Ifebogun, Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank

This year, education has been greatly hampered by the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic and we hope this will go a long way to support this year’s winners as they settle into the new normal. We also hope to use this gesture to help inculcate a savings culture into children and prepare them for financial freedom early.

