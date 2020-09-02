Connect with us

BN TV Music

25 Years After their Famous Duet, Brandy & Monica go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

BN TV

8 Takeaways from Kanye West's Interview on Nick Cannon's Podcast "Cannon's Class"

BN TV

Adeolu Adefarasin, Ibukunoluwa Ajayi & Sisi Ope share their Journeys on being Sickle Cell Warriors on #NdaniRealTalk

BN TV Scoop Weddings

Your Exclusive Look Inside Adama Indimi & Malik Ado-Ibrahim's Royal Wedding, Courtesy of Hauwa Indimi

BN TV Music

Here's Your Front Seat View of Tiwa Savage's Virtual Concert on NPR's Tiny Desk

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Timini Egbuson - "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" Script Read & Hotel Staycation with a Twist

BN TV Movies & TV

Deedee & Shola are at it again on Episode 8 of Kraks TV's "Bunkies"

BN TV

You Should Try Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Jollof Rice Hack

BN TV

Darey Art-Alade had a Splendid Time Meeting Anthony Madu & the Leap of Dance Academy

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the 2020 Notting Hill Carnival

BN TV

25 Years After their Famous Duet, Brandy & Monica go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Forget the boy—Brandy and Monica just broke the Internet with a music battle 25 years after their famous duet.

The duo gave us epic key playing and note hitting in their head-to-head Verzuz battle, as each R&B icon performed their legendary tracks.

Hosted live at the Tyler Perry Studios, the two vocal giants played their top hits for over 1 million fans, who joined the party within just the first 30 minutes. Stars like Michelle Obama, Keke Palmer, Fantasia, Bryan Michael Cox, Missy Elliott, Johnta Austin, Solange and Jimmy Jam even tuned in to watch the celebration of over 20 years of musical mastery.

Monica was decked out in an elegant form-fitting Fendi outfit, hat and neat bob, while Brandy was in bohemian patched jeans, multi-coloured coat and long braids. She read several poems during the session as well, which amplified her hippyish vibe.

Of course, the showdown couldn’t be complete without songs from the debut albums that launched both artists’ careers: For Brandy, it was, “I Wanna Be Down,” “Baby, Baby, Baby” and “Broken Hearted”; and for Monica, “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Them Days),” “Like This And Like That,” and “Why I Love You So Much.”

Watch and enjoy:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Advertisement
css.php