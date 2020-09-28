You’ll Love This Beautiful Video of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Praising her Daughter

So beautiful! We are here for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie showering praises on her daughter in her language.

The award winning writer shared the beautiful moment she took to praise her daughter on Instagram and she says it’s because her father did same for her:

And one day I will tell her that my hailing her, this love-drenched litany of affirmation, is because my father hailed me too.⁣

BellaNaijarians, we should all try this sometimes.