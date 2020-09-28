Connect with us

You'll Love This Beautiful Video of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Praising her Daughter

Craving Some Homemade Pastries? Try out The Kitchen Muse's Nigerian Chicken Pie Recipe

David & Amaka's Relationship goes from Bad to Worse on Episode 8 of "Fancy Teens"

Vandora has an Interesting Gist to Share with You on New Vlog

Ronke Raji Is Back — Here’s an Update on What She’s Been Up To

A Sisi Yemmie Oven-Baked Coconut Rice with Shrimps Recipe You Won't Want to Miss

#BNMovieFeature: Giselle Portenier's Documentary on Female Genital Mutilation "In The Name Of Your Daughter" tells the Story of the Most Courageous Girls in the World

Episode 7 of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches” is All About Oma

Abiodun isn't Very Happy with Stephanie's Diet Plan on this Episode of "Therapy"

Teni heads back to Ondo Town on New Series "My XXXL Life" Episode 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

So beautiful! We are here for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie showering praises on her daughter in her language.

The award winning writer shared the beautiful moment she took to praise her daughter on Instagram and she says it’s because her father did same for her:

And one day I will tell her that my hailing her, this love-drenched litany of affirmation, is because my father hailed me too.⁣

BellaNaijarians, we should all try this sometimes.

