‘Getting Through the Lockdown with My Spouse’ – Watch Noble Igwe & Godwin Tom share on #NdaniRealTalk with Tomike Adeoye

BN TV

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Did you get to spend the entire lockdown with your spouse/partner? How did that pan out for you?

On this episode of #NdaniRealTalk, media personalities Noble Igwe and Godwin Tom, alongside Sex Educator, Yeside Olayinka-Agboola discuss getting through the total lockdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic with their spouses; the changes they noticed, new habits formed and more with Tomike Adeoye.

Watch the new episode below:

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

