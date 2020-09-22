Lilian Odim is sharing her Insightful Business Stories on “Under 40 CEOs”

This week on “Under 40 CEOs,” Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Lilian Odim, the CEO at The Audrey Pack, as she shares the idea behind her business and lots more.

Lilian Odim is one of the young business leaders providing essential solutions in Africa. She holds a BSc in Business Administration and MSc in Marketing from the Thames Valley University and University of Sunderland respectively.

Her companies provide a distinct platform for strategic marketing, supporting brands and conducting promotional activities across Africa.

Lilian has successfully set up maternal and child care programs in line with the World Health Organization’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) number 4 & 5 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some of her projects include The Audrey Pack (TAP) which focuses on pregnant women and new mums, and the Project Enable Initiative (PEI) – a trading platform that creates incentives for women, reduces maternal and child mortality rate, and empowers women and households through innovative means.

Watch the episode below: