Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Olawunmi Adegoke

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

There’s a popular metaphor about a glass of water that is filled halfway and how people perceive it. While some people see the glass as half-filled, others may see it as half-empty. This shows that 2 people can gaze at the same thing but see it differently, have different opinions about it. The beauty of life often lies in our different perceptions, how we see and judge things, people, events, and occurrences.

When we were younger, we attributed success to those who always topped the class in science subjects. Now, many of us know better as other departments – arts and commercial – have also produced great individuals. Our perception of what success is and isn’t has also changed.

In life, how we perceive things is very important, particularly when it comes to ourselves. There are a lot of people who live off other people’s perception of them; their confidence and self-worth is tied to what people think and say about them. They don’t know who they are, or what they want, so they allow situations around them to determine who they are. They also measure their capabilities and potential based on people’s perceptions of them.

To have the right perception about yourself, you have to know who you really are and what you want from life. This starts with having a well-grounded self-identity, knowing your limitations, abilities, weakness, and strength. You are not your mistakes, failure, or even successes. You are who you are, regardless of the situation you find yourself in. Knowing and embracing this will help you stay true to yourself and live your life to the fullest. Even on the days when you receive all the accolades, ensure your wins do not define you or place a limit to what you can achieve in life. There is always a greater height you should aspire to.

Perceive yourself correctly and don’t lower your standard because you are trying to fit into some circle. Some people will like you and others might not. Regardless of anyone’s personal opinion, how you see yourself should not change.

If you are at a point in your life right now where you don’t seem to like the direction at which your life is headed, you can always make a decision to change it. Do not bear a name that isn’t yours and do not settle for less. Work hard, develop yourself, evolve, and be the best version of yourself.

***

Photo by Ogo from Pexels

Olawunmi Adegoke

I am Adegoke Olawunmi Joyce. A Software Project Manager, Inspirational Writer/ Blogger and a Transformational Coach. I run an online Reading Course, the ‘’30 Days Reading Challenge Online Course ’’ where I help people develop a consistent reading habit. I also I run an Entrepreneurial endeavor, Yourbookshopper(an online Book resource company) . I believe that the best way to live is to “Love God and Serve Humanity”. My social media profiles Blog: www.joyceolawumi.com My IG: joyceolawumi_blog My Facebook: Adegoke Wumi My Online Bookstore: www.yourbookshopper.com

