Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Stephanie Busari graces Modern Woman Magazine's Latest Issue

Features Inspired

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here's How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

Career Inspired

Winning! Adeola Olubamiji & Ajibola Abitoye named among RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants

Inspired Nollywood

Kanayo O. Kanayo Becoming a Lawyer is all the Motivation you Need to Chase Your Dreams

Inspired

FATE Foundation celebrates Adenike Adeyemi on her Selection for the 2020 Eisenhower Fellowships’ Women’s Leadership Program 🎉

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Inspired

Stephanie Busari graces Modern Woman Magazine’s Latest Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The latest issue of Modern Woman Magazine spotlights Stephanie Busari, an International Journalist who heads CNN Africa based in Lagos.

She was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of African descent in 2017 by the United Nations and one of the 25 most powerful female journalists in Africa in 2020. Just recently, she was also selected as a Yale World Fellow.

She moved from London in July 2016 to pioneer and head CNN’s first digital and multiplatform bureau. She also reports on-air for CNN International and last year led the network’s 2019 Nigeria presidential election coverage.

Stephanie oversees CNN Africa’s digital editorial and operational strategy and is passionate about crafting a new narrative for African storytelling and building the next generation of African storytellers who chronicle the continent’s changemakers and innovators.

She has won multiple awards in her 20-year career and in April 2016 exclusively obtained the ‘proof of life’ video that showed that the missing Chibok schoolgirls were still alive. This video kickstarted crucial negotiation talks that led to the eventual release of more than 100 of the schoolgirls.

Stephanie won a Gracie Award in 2017 for her persistence in covering this story is also a previous recipient of the Outstanding Woman in the Media Awards. She was also an instrumental member of the CNN team that won a Peabody Award in May 2015 for the network’s coverage of the missing Nigerian schoolgirls.

In 2018, Stephanie and her team secured the only interview with a whistleblower student who recorded her professor demanding sex in exchange for better grades. Following CNN’s reporting, the professor was sacked by his university, and Nigeria’s senate launched an investigation. The lecturer was also prosecuted leading to a rare conviction of a lecturer harassing his student for sex. Stephanie has also worked in spotlighting Nigeria’s #MeToo stories for the first time, helping Nigerian women name their abusers and speak out about the endemic rape culture in the country.

A passionate and adept public speaker, Stephanie is regularly invited to share her insights and moderate panels; She is the founder of TEDxBrixton and has spoken at TEDGlobal, UN Women, and Said Business School, Oxford, among many others.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

Advertisement
css.php