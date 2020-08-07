Stephanie Busari selected as 2020 World Fellow at Yale University

Yale has announced the 13 people chosen in its class of 2020 World Fellows program, a global leadership development program at the university.

Among the 13 is the multi-award-winning journalist and editor at CNN Worldwide, Stephanie Busari. She heads up CNN’s Nigeria bureau where she pioneered CNN’s first digital and multiplatform bureau. She also reports on-air for CNN International and led the network’s 2019 Nigeria presidential election coverage. Stephanie oversees CNN Africa’s digital editorial and operational strategy, crafting a new narrative for Africa and chronicling the continent’s changemakers and innovators.

Stephanie joins a network of 359 Fellows, representing 91 countries. Sharing the news on her Instagram, writing excitedly:

2020 is not cancelled for me! I have a triple celebration this year. 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

I beat Covid. 🙏🏾🙏🏾

It’s my birthday next week 🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️ AND I have just been named a Yale World Fellow 💪🏾💪🏾

WON’T HE DO IT????!!!!

God always shows up for me. I am forever grateful and give him all the GLORY. ❤️❤️❤️

Evan Mawarire, a Zimbabwean clergyman who founded #ThisFlag Citizen’s Movement to challenge corruption, injustice, and poverty in his country, is also included in the list.

Also included in the list is Edwan Ngum Tah, an attorney and civil litigation expert working in Cameroon. She is also the Executive Director of the Center for Public Interest Law, Cameroon and has partnered with the Center for Democracy and Development, West Africa to document cases of human rights violations by state and non-state actors in their fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin.

And Hyppolite Ntigurirwa, a Rwandan artist, activist, and founder of Be the Peace, an organization focusing on the use of art to halt the intergenerational transmission of hate and to promote the power of cross-generational healing. He is a Peace Ambassador for One Young World, Peace Scholar and his work has been covered by global media including BBC, NPR, SABC, and Dutchwelle.

The World Fellows program is Yale University’s signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale’s ongoing commitment to internationalisation.

Each year, the University invites a group of exemplary practitioners from a wide range of fields and countries for an intensive four-month period of academic enrichment and leadership training.

The mission of World Fellows is to cultivate and empower a network of globally engaged leaders committed to making the world a better place. The program is part of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, which prepares Yale students for global leadership and service through its master’s program in global affairs, master of advanced study in global affairs and an undergraduate major in global affairs.

World Fellows is committed to three main goals:

• Leadership: To strengthen the knowledge and skills essential for global leadership

• Service: To provide an opportunity to serve others through sharing knowledge and

experience, and collaborating on initiatives

• Network: To grow a global community of people with shared values, connected to each other and to Yale.

See the full list and biography here.