Let Oumi Janta Skate You Through Three Things Every Beginner Skater Should Know

If you don’t follow Oumi Janta, pro skater and Instagram queen, you are seriously missing out. Here, Oumi skates us through three things every beginner should know when learning to skate.

She walks you through skating forward and backwards, skating those smooth bubbles, body positioning and how to get up when you fall. So, grab a pair, hit the pavement, and throw on your fave music…it’s time to get rolling!

Watch the video below: