Trikytee is Ready to Blow Your Minds... Catch his #BBNaija Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a chat with the most recent Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate to be evicted, Trikytee.

In the quick interview, Trikytee shared who he thinks is playing the best game in the house right now, what he has caught on to since leaving the house, who he hopes wins, and why he and Kaisha had to fight to stay friends. If you need to add some tranquillity added to your day, here it is.

Watch the video below:

In his Betway exclusive, Trikytee shared who he enjoyed vibing with most in the Big Brother Naija house, what felt went wrong when he was the Head of House, and which task prize he is most excited about enjoying.