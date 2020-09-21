Ozo talks #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Nengi & Plans After the Show in New Interview

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a chat with the most recent Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate to be evicted, Ozo.

Ozo felt attracted to Nengi from the point she confronted him at his birthday. He knew that Big Brother Naija Lockdown was not a love show but he was living his own reality.

Watch the video below:

In his Betway interview, Ozo says the Betway Sports Trivia was his replacement for live sports and was the best thing ever, he also sheds light on what he feels like about fashion and relationships.