BN TV
Spice up your Sunday Afternoon with this Efo Riro Recipe from Sisi Jemimah
Hey BellaNaijarians, we’ve got another BN Cuisine recipe for you to try this weekend. In this new vlog, Sisi Jemimah is sharing her updated efo riro recipe.
Ingredients:
6-7 bunches Spinach
3 Red Bell Peppers (Tatashe)
3 Chilli Peppers (Shombo)
2 Scotch Bonnet (Rodo)
1 Cup Palm Oil
2 Onions
Assorted meats of your choice (Shaki, cow foot, beef, goat meat)
Stockfish (Panla)
Smoked Fish
3 tbsp Locust Beans (Iru)
1/2 cup Smoked Prawns (Optional)
1 medium-size mackerel
Seasoning Cubes
4 tbsp Ground Crayfish
Salt to Taste
Watch the video below: