BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Non-Exclusive Marriage” starring Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro & Keira Hewatch

Blessing Egbe has premiered her movie titled “Non-Exclusive Marriage,” on BconceptNetwork‘s YouTube channel.

The movie stars Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro, Keira Hewatch, Chicks Chyke, Nancy Philip, Sally Edet amongst others.

“Non-Exclusive Marriage,” follows the life of a couple in search of adventure in their marriage, in doing so, they decide to practice the act of swinging.

Watch the video below and find out what transpired.