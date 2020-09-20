BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Non-Exclusive Marriage” starring Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro & Keira Hewatch

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Blessing Egbe has premiered her movie titled “Non-Exclusive Marriage,” on BconceptNetwork‘s YouTube channel.

The movie stars Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro, Keira Hewatch, Chicks Chyke, Nancy Philip, Sally Edet amongst others.

Non-Exclusive Marriage,” follows the life of a couple in search of adventure in their marriage, in doing so, they decide to practice the act of swinging.

Watch the video below and find out what transpired.

