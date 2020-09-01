Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Don’t you just love ambitious people? They’re very interesting to talk to – always beaming with zeal, enthusiasm, and new ideas! Their boldness to pursue their dreams can motivate you to pursue yours. It’s hard for a lady to reject a guy with ambition just like it’s hard for an employer to reject an applicant with such. But then, there are those kinds of ambitious people that everybody dislikes; the ones who are always after what they can get from you. Those who cut you off once they sense you’re of no more use to their never-ending ascent. Those who make everything a competition and seek to one-up you at every turn. Those who have allowed their ambition to so consume them that it’s no longer admirable but now obnoxious. They have crossed the fine line from ambition to greed. They’ve gone from being bold in their pursuit to being foolhardy.