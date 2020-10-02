BN TV
Chinneylove Eze’s “Sally & Gray” Series is about a Married Couple finding Balance with their Different Personalities | Watch Episode 1
If you’ve been looking for something to watch with the perfect dose of drama this is the perfect show for you.
Chinneylove Eze has premiered a new web series titled “Sally & Gray“.
The series which stars Uche Ogbodo and Ray Emodi follows the life of a married couple with an individual difference and character trait comes face to face with their different personalities in marriage.
Watch the video below: